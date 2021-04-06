Pallet Displays Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled |Sonoco Products Company; DS Smith; Proactive Packaging

Pallet Displays Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pallet displays market are Sonoco Products Company; DS Smith; Proactive Packaging; procorrdisplay.com; Ardent Displays; Bennett Packaging; WestRock Company; siffron, Inc.; U.S. Display Group; Marketing Alliance Group – MAG; Pratt Industries, Inc.; Sterling Contract Packaging; C&B Display Packaging Inc.; STI – Gustav Stabernack GmbH; GPA Global; Gissler & Pass GmbH; SHENZHENJC POP DISPLAY CO.,LTD.; THIMM THE HIGHPACK GROUP; Professional Packaging Systems, inc.; CHEP and Kunshan Deco POP Display Co.,Ltd among others.

Global pallet displays market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.46% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of manufacturers and consumers for the utilization of high quality packaging products that can be sustained for a long period of time.

Pallet displays are a type of package on package product which involves displaying the end-use goods in an attractive stylish way so as to attract more customers. This method involves the usage of the branding of end-use product on various materials ranging from plastics, metals, glass, paper and paperboard among others. This branding is integrated with a pallet underneath to give it the much-needed support as a number of end-use products are put on display for the customers.

Increasing focus of the manufacturers to improve the aesthetic design while also focusing on better material capabilities and product durability; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing usage of in-store marketing practices and product display methods are expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market

Growth in utilization from various applicable products such as electronics, automotive food products, groceries among others is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising numbers of retail outlets, malls, supermarkets and a number of retail stores is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the short-lifespan of wood pallets and their disadvantages in displaying fragile goods is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Non-biodegradable nature of plastic-based pallets is expected to restrain the growth of the market amid rising concerns regarding the environment

By Product Type (Full Pallet Display, Half Pallet Display, Quarter Pallet Display),

Material Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Foam Board, Metal, Glass, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Stationery, Electronics, Automotive, Others),

End-Use Industry (Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Retail Stores, Institutional Sales, Others)

The PALLET DISPLAYS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In March 2019, CHEP announced that they had integrated Bluetooth sensors to their quarter pallets for the UK region which are utilized as promotional display by the various manufacturers and retailers of the region. This sensor provides the manufacturers of the consumer goods to provide promotional messages regarding the goods being displayed on the pallets which can then be redeemed by the customers during checkout. This strategy significantly improves the return-on-investment for the retailers and also helps in streamlining their marketing strategies

In June 2018, THIMM THE HIGHPACK GROUP announced the launch of their innovative and highly efficient pallet display packaging solution which can integrate and display five different product types in a single packaging product. This pallet display has individual position of display trays which improves the overall efficiency of the product while also improving the presentation methods.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pallet Displays market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Pallet Displays market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

