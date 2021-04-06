Specialty Tape Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | 3M; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE

Specialty Tape Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global specialty tape market are 3M; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE; LINTEC Corporation; Avery Dennison Corporation; Scapa Group Plc; Berry Global Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; DermaMed Coatings Company , LLC; CCT Tapes; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Advance Tapes International; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; American Biltrite Inc.; Yem Chio Co.,Ltd.; ATP adhesive systems AG; Henkel Corporation; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; ECHOtape and SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. among others.

Global specialty tape market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread adoption of specialty tapes from various applicable industries as well as greater focus on industrial research and development in the product offerings.

Specialty tapes are specially designed adhesive solutions that are for a specific application. These tapes are produced with highly effective adhesive solution and backing material designed for each individual application. The specific nature of the products’ applications results in higher prices as compared to traditional tapes.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing levels of urbanization and population shifting to urban areas is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing expansion of infrastructure and resource expansion of various manufacturers to improve the entire productivity cycle is also expected to boost the growth of the market

These tapes exhibit a variety of resistant characteristics and improvements over traditional adhesion system; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials required for the manufacturing of these tapes is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory presence regarding the VOC emissions during the production of these tapes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Conducts Overall SPECIALTY TAPE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others),

Backing Material (PVC, Woven/Non-Woven, Metal, Paper, PET, Foam, PP, PA, Glass Cloth, Others),

End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Hygiene, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail & Graphics, Others)

The SPECIALTY TAPE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, OpenGate Capital announced that they had acquired Duraco Specialty Tapes from Essentra plc. This acquisition will help in expanding the portfolio of investments undertaken by OpenGate Capital and provides a unique platform for establishing a market leader in the specialty tapes market. Duraco’s market presence and established leadership in providing their consumers with application specific adhesive solutions

In May 2018, DuPont’s “Safety & Construction” operations introduced the “DuPont FlexWrap EZ” to its DuPont Flashing Systems. The product is a flashing tape designed for sealing exterior penetration of different sizing and shapes, helping improve the overall efficiency of wall-based systems

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Specialty Tape market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Specialty Tape market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

