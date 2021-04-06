Wine Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A

Wine Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and others.

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle. Global wine market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others),

Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others),

Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured),

Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others),

Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied),

Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade)

In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

In June 2017, Pernod Ricard India has launched a Spanish wine produced by using Tempranillo grapes. By launching the new wine in India and hence increased their portfolio of wines in India.

In October 2017, Jacob’s creek, Brand of Pernod Ricard launched ‘double barrel’ wine. This is the innovation of wine by the company and with this the company increased their product portfolio.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wine market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Wine market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

