Stevia Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle

Some of the major players operating in this market are Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BIOSWEET VENTURES, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc., HYET Sweet, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Pyure, S&W Seed Co., Stevita, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC, ZHUCHENG HAOTIAN PHARM CO. LTD among others.

The carbonated beverages and foods are flavoured, artificial coloured, sweetened carbonated and preserved with chemicals. The majorly used ingredients in the carbonated food and drinks are sugar. The rising consumption of the sugar leads to serious illness such as obesity and diabetes amongst the population. Rising health concern amongst the population is increasing the preference towards low calorie sugar based products and organic ingredients in their daily intake. Various types of sugar substitutes are available such as Aspartame which cannot sustain at higher temperature whereas saccharin has certain limitation from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stevia extracted sweetener Reb A is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for their usage in the foods and beverages industry.

Conducts Overall STEVIA Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Form (Powder, Whole Leaf, Liquid, Tablet),

Application (Industrial, Domestic),

Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail),

The STEVIA report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Wisdom of the Ancients. (U.S.) announced the launch of six herbal beverage blends. The six herbal beverages blends are organic, unsweetened tea made from yerba maté leaves. The herbal blends are formulated with the stevia as a sweetening agent and with exotic flavor. Growing healthy diets and demand of the herbal tea and beverages leads the company to shift towards the stevia sweeteners and their products.

In September 2017, PureCircle (Malaysia) announced the launch of Sigma-Xcelerator(SM) product development tool. The tool provides the company to produce stevia ingredient combinations and maximizes the product taste and helps in meeting the customer’s requirements in terms of low sugar, cost and solubility.

In June 2017, Zyduswellness (India) announced the launch of Sugar Free Green which are available in pallets and powder form and can be used in the beverages and desserts for adults and kids. The launch of the tablets and powder with the stevia ingredients and demand of sugar free foods and beverages leads the growth of stevia in the upcoming year.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Stevia market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Stevia market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

