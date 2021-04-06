De-oiled Lecithin Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH

De-oiled Lecithin Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH, Lecital, Austrade Inc., Clarkson Grain, GIIAVA, Bunge Limited, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., American Lecithin Company, Clarkson Grain, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Novastell, DUPONT and others.

De-oiled lecithin is enriched in phospholipids compound and is free of oil. It is practically free or contains negligible amount of oil and has high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. De-oiled lecithin is available in powder or granular form. The powdered or granular form of the product makes it easier for handling and has compact packaging which facilitates easy transportation and storage. The powdered or granular form of de-oiled lecithin has high dispersibility which offers a competitive advantage as compared to other types of lecithin which is available in liquid form.

Global de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

By Type (GMO, Non-GMO),

Method of Extraction (Acetone Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Ultrafiltration Process),

Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg),

Form (Powdered, Granulated),

Application (Food, Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

The DE-OILED LECITHIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, LASENOR EMUL, S.L announced the launch VEROLEC ORGANIC is made up of organic soya lecithin originated in the United States and certified with the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Organic Certification.

In July, 2018, Bunge Limited announced the launch of BungeMaxx sunflower lecithin which is a Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient. The company involves in every step of lecithin manufacturing from sourcing of seed to the final distribution of the product in U.S.

