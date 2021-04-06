Baby Feeding Bottle Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

Baby Feeding Bottle Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global baby feeding bottle market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novatex, Paul Manufacturing, Chemco, Dolphin Baby Product, Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited., Nursery Care Corporation, Handi-Craft Company., Narang Plastics Private Limited, Mayborn Group Limited, Munchkin, Inc., BABISIL., Pigeon India, ALPHA BABY CARE CO., LTD., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, VISION ENGINEERS, Bonny Poly Plast Private Limited., AMBICA PLASTICS, comotomo., Richell Corporation, SUMR Brands and others.

Global baby feeding bottle is set to witness steady CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing penetration of the internet and rising awareness about the product are the factor for the growth of this market.

Baby feeding bottle or baby bottle is bottles which are specially designed for the babies and consist of teat so that they can drink directly from it. These teats are usually made of rubber which helps the baby to drink milk or other liquids. They are used as an alternative for breast milk. These bottles are made of materials such as glass, silicon, stainless steel, plastics and others. It is very useful for the babies as it is very easy and convenient way to serve food to the infants. These bottles are available in different capacities.

Increasing emergence of BPA-free baby bottles will drive the market growth

Rising popularity of glass baby bottles will also propel the market growth

Growing penetration of infant formula is also accelerating the market growth

Rising number of working women will also accelerate the growth of this market

Complexity associated with the distortion when kept in freezers will restrain the market growth

Harmful impact of the BPA on children will also restrict the growth of this market

Rising awareness about the benefits of breast milk will also hamper the market growth

By Material (Plastic, Stainless Steel, Silicon, Glass, Others),

Capacity (Up to 4 Oz, 4.1 to 6 Oz, 6.1 to 9 Oz, > 9 Oz),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online Retailing, Other Retailing Formats)

The BABY FEEDING BOTTLE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In October 2018, Dr. Brown’s Medical announced that they are going to acquire Infant-Driven Feeding, LLC. The main aim of the acquisition is to improve the oral feeding for the sick infants by educating the neonatal professionals in the complexities of oral feeding practice and culture. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and help them to meet the rising need of the neonatal professionals

In November 2015, Piramal Enterprises announced that they are going to acquire Little’s. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market and expand their portfolio. The company wants to be in the top 3 player in the OTC market and will help them to serve to the babies from 0-4 age group

