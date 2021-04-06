Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

Bag-in-Box Packaging Machine Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Liqui-Box, DS Smith, Robert Bosch GmbH, Alfa Laval, Engi-O, Pattyn Group, SACMI, Scholle IPN, Technibag, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, ProXES GmbH, Flexifill Ltd., TORR Industries, ABCO Automation, Inc., IC Filling Systems, Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH, Gossamer Structures (Pty) Ltd, Triangle Package Machinery Co., Quadrant Equipment, voran Maschinen GmbH, Smurfit Kappa and others.

Bag-in in-Box packaging, a sustainable part of flexible packaging has many benefits over rigid packaging such as hygienic filling, handling, storage, dispensing, no transfer of flavors, no residual product return, and recyclable packaging. Automated packaging machines are in mandatory demand in high range, as it helps to raise the amount of yield production for any kind of production for beverages in order to increase the consumption demand. Bag-in-box is used in wide range of applications such as in processing of food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, oil and paints products and many more. Sterilized bag-in-box products, gets stable in any normal condition and it do not require any cooling processes. The bag bag-in in-box packaging also offers hygienic transportation and storage of various foods and drinks. It restricted restricts the contact of air and product. This type of packaging also extends the shelf life of various foods and drinks.

Global bag-in-box packaging machine market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

By Machine Type (Standalone, Integrated),

Automation Type (Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Manual),

Packaging Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Others),

Output Capacity (10 Bags/min, 11-50 Bags/min, 51-100 Bags/min, Above 100 Bags/min), Filling Technology (Aseptic, Non-Aseptic),

End User (Food & Beverages, Paints & Lubricants, Personal Care, Household Products, Healthcare, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, IC Filling Systems exhibited their products at the Brau Beviale 2018 for the beer and beverage industry in Nuremberg, Germany from 13th November to 15th November. This helped the company to enhance their customer base by increasing the brand awareness among the customers.

In June 2015, ProXES GmbH acquired Terlet N.V. (Netherlands). Terlet is engaged in manufacturing and designing high end process components and integrated systems. This strategy would help the company to expand their product portfolio by including the systems and components for the dairy and liquid food processing.

In March 2014, Alfa Laval launched their latest addition of their unique bag-in-box fillers at the Interpack exhibition in Germany. The electric servo motors help in giving shorter filling cycles in the latest bag-in-box filling system. This would help the company to expand their bag-in-box packaging equipment portfolio.

