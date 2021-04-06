Washing Machine Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

Washing Machine Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global washing machine market are Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Whirlpool Corporation; Midea Group; SAMSUNG; Panasonic Corporation; Godrej.com and Miele & Cie. KG among others.

Global washing machine market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to various innovations and advancements of product launches presented by various manufacturers.

Washing machines are laundry-based consumer appliances that are designed to provide more comfort and accessibility to the consumers. These appliances utilize various components required for a successful cleaning process and reduce the requirement of human intervention. They also provide various other features such as drying, heating and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Surge in adoption of laundry services available over the internet is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of smart and connected technology due to the prevalence of IoT; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyles and preferences of consumers resulting in better standard of living acts as a market driver

Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals globally is expected to fuel the market growth

Higher consumption of resources associated with these goods is expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of smart washing machines with latest technology which is not affordable by middle class population can hamper the market growth

Washing Machine Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Washing Machine Market" and its commercial landscape

WASHING MACHINE Market Segmentation:

By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers),

Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional),

Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG),

End-Use (Commercial, Residential),

Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others),

Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales)

The WASHING MACHINE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of a smart washing machine for the China region capable of handling loads of up to 10kg. The new product is another innovative addition for the innovative product line up of Xiaomi’s smart products. The product is both a washer and dryer while being highly energy efficient and very low noise producing consumer good

In September 2018, SAMSUNG announced the launch of their innovative top load washing machine for the Indian market equipped with “Make for India ActivWash+” operating concept. The product is operated on an digital inverter providing highly efficient energy consumption while significantly reducing the noise levels and motions. The product also offers the highest durability as it operates on “Direct Drive Technology”. The machine can also be connected through the company’s smartphone app which helps in reducing the maintenance costs

