Cyclodextrins Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cyclodextrins market are CTD Holdings, Inc.; Wacker Chemie AG; Cyclolab; Merck KGaA; NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO CO., LTD.; Roquette Frères; Ashland; Shandong Xinda Bio-technology Co., Ltd.; Yunan County Yongguang Group; www.ziboqianhui.com; Mengzhou Hongji Biology Co., Ltd; Gangwal Chemicals Private Limited; Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd; Cayman Chemical; Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.; Shandong Binzhou Zhiyuan Biotechnology Co., LTD; Captisol among others.

Global cyclodextrins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 222.15 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing utilization of cosmetics and personal care goods along with growing health awareness amongst individuals.

Cyclodextrins are a type of oligosaccharides, manufactured from starch with the help of enzymatic modification. They consist of glucopyranose units alpha linked with glucose units. These products find their application in various pharmaceutical and agrochemical development because of their molecular inclusion characteristic to reduce the volatility of various substances resulting in their stabilization.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits and utilization of the product from food industry will fuel the growth of the market

Nutritional and biological modification benefits of these compounds is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Overall expansion of pharmaceutical industries and an expansion of areas wherein this compound is used; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the lack of administrative routes when applied in pharmaceutical development; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Product Type (Alpha-Cyclodextrin, Beta-Cyclodextrin, Gamma-Cyclodextrin, Cyclodextrin Derivatives),

Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Chemicals, Others)

The CYCLODEXTRINS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, CTD Holdings, Inc. announced that they had expanded their access program for “Trappsol Cyclo”, currently being developed for Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC). The company is the only one available having clinical trials regarding the usage of cyclodextrins for patients suffering from NPC aged two and above

In October 2017, Wacker Chemie AG announced the expansion of their service portfolio for the center located at Michigan, United States. Wacker Chemie AG is looking to establish a specialised laboratory for development and commercialization of cyclodextrin based products and enhancing their applications in different industries. The facility will ensure better collaboration and partnerships giving rise to greater innovations in products

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cyclodextrins market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Cyclodextrins market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

