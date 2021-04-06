Roofing Market 2021, Complete Research Report Covers Updated Data Considering Post Impact of Covid-19 on Share, Size and Future Demand

DBMR published a new research publication on “Global Roofing Market Insights, to 2027″ with 350+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Roofing companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Roofing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Roofing market are Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last, Inc., BASF SE, 3M, Dow, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, GAF, BMI Group, Sika AG, Siplast, pH plastics, Kingspan Group, IKO Polymeric, Godfrey Roofing Inc., ARCAT, Inc., Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd., Raj Roofing Company, Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association among other.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Roofing market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 285.25 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Advancement in the roofing material and chemicals is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Roofing is a material which is used for the manufacturing of roofs. Some of the common types of the roof are metal roofs, elastomers & plastic roofs, tile roofs, concrete & clay tile roofs, and others.

Rapid urbanization worldwide is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for energy efficient & environment friendly roofing materials, increasing construction activities, increasing usage of laser printing to manufacture large structural parts of roofing system and growing demand for energy efficient solutions to decrease overall energy consumptions of various structures which will also drive the roofing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High implementation & installation cost and less market penetration is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

By Type (Materials, Chemicals), Application (Residential, Commercial, Non-Residential, Others), Product (Asphalt Shingles, Concrete & Clay Tile Roof, Metal Roofs, Elastomers & Plastic Roofs, Tile Roofs, Bituminous Roof, Others)

Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers’ Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and Global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Roofing, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Roofing by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Roofing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Roofing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Roofing market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Roofing market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Roofing market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Roofing market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

