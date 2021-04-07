North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Labconco, Baker, NuAire, GERMFREE, Air Science, AirClean Systems, Inc., Azbil Telstar, S.L., Flow Sciences

North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it
The biological safety cabinets are also called as biosafety cabinet (BSC) or microbiological safety cabinets which are ventilated laboratory workspace for working safely at a defined biosafety level, with materials contaminated by pathogens. The main purpose of biological safety cabinets is to protect the laboratory worker and the surrounding environment from harmful pathogens. They help to work safely with infectious microorganisms but they also require consistent use of good microbiological practices. The biological safety cabinets mostly used in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories and academic & research institutionsDownload
The Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies are develops, manufactures and has licensed to research mostly in biology and healthcare domain. The companies have involved in research and development activities due to high product recalls.
- In January 2019, Aurobindo Pharma has recalled 80 lots of blood pressure medicine valsartan in the US, as U.S. found cancer-causing impurity in the medicine
- In December 2018, Mylan has recalled all batches of blood pressure medicine valsartan in US
- In November 2018, Duncan Hines recalled more than 2 billion boxes of cake mix cause of link salmonella infection.
The Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies are also involved in the inspection of the biology and healthcare domain product. For proper research and development, Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies needs better laboratories equipped with safety features like biological safety cabinet. Due to high product recall market of Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical growing. Hence, increasing number of R&D activities in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies are supplementing the biological safety cabinet market.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Continued ……!!!
Competitive Analysis: North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Labconco, Baker, NuAire, GERMFREE, Air Science, AirClean Systems, Inc., Azbil Telstar, S.L., Flow Sciences, Inc., Bigneat Ltd and Terra Universal. Inc
Recent developments:
- In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired Gatan, Inc. for manufacturing instrumentation and software used to enhance and extend the operation and performance of electron microscopes.
- In May 2018, The Flow Sciences, Inc has awarded for North Carolina exporter of the year, the company has benefitted by award, as due to the award company expand into foreign markets
- In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced global customer service centers, this service centers are formed to give full customer satisfaction. Thisalso help advance chromatography and mass spectrometry worldwide.
