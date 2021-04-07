Global Pediatric Drugs Market Leading Key Players Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | DBMR

Global Pediatric Drugs Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global pediatric drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Key Players:

The major players covered in the pediatric drugs market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex Inc, Mallinckrodt, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Endo International Inc, and others.

Global Pediatric Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Pediatric drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on indication, the pediatric drugs market is segmented into respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, CNS diseases, oncological diseases, others

Route of administration segment for pediatric drugs market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the pediatric drugs market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the pediatric drugs market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Global Pediatric Drugs Market Country Level Analysis

Global pediatric drugs market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global pediatric drugs market report is U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America. Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific. Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, North America holds the major market share for pediatric drugs market and is expected to maintain this position throughout the coming years followed by Europe owing to the high-income of the countries and advanced healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific is emerged as the second growing regional segment in terms of revenue due to the increase government initiatives and presence of generic companies.

