Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors | DBMR

Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient’s T cells a part of immune system cell to fight against cancer. It is developed in the structured laboratory by collecting a sample of a patient’s T cells and modified in the laboratory to develop special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface when infused into patients, these cells get multiple and in turn boost a patient’s immune system.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.

Segmentation: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Development Processes

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Others

By Structure

First Generation CAR-T Cells

Second Generation CAR-T Cells

Third Generation CAR-T Cells

Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

Others

By Targeted Antigens

Antigens on Solid Tumors Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII) Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2) Mesothelin (MSLN) Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2) Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2) Glypican-3 (GPC3) Others

Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies Cluster of Differentiation-19(CD19) Cluster of Differentiation-20(CD20) Cluster of Differentiation-22(CD22) Cluster of Differentiation-30(CD30) Cluster of Differentiation-33(CD33)

Others

By Drugs

Yescarta

Kymriah

Actemra

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

Competitive Analysis:

Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global CAR-T therapy treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

