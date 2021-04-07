Covid-19 Positive Impact on Europe Apheresis Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 1,034.54 Mn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.4%

The Europe apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,034.54 Mn in 2027 from US 606.82 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.

The Europe Apheresis Equipment market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing elderly population and increasing incidence of hematologic diseases. However, the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the complications associated with apheresis.

EUROPE APHERESIS EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Apheresis Machine

Disposable Apheresis Kits

By Technology

Membrane Separation

Centrifugation

By Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL-Apheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

By Therapeutic Area

Renal Diseases

Haematology

Neurology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Donation Centers

By Geography

Europe US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Medica SPA

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

HemaCare Corporation

KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

medicap clinic GmbH

