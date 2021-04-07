Europe 5G in IoT Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

5G in IoT market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,679.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

In Europe region, 5G networks is in launching phase, also Europe is highly focused toward the implementation of IoT technology, 5G would be used in IoT that would highly transform the IoT industry. The Europe 5G in IoT market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to massive and ever-increasing demand for 5G.

The Europe 5G in IoT Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The idea of IoT has gained traction over the past few years. Several companies and industries are focused on technology to maximally leverage the IoT as well as on regulatory protocols to promote uniformity and standardization. The IoT is assisting in optimizing process efficiencies across various industries, such as manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Various economic, technological, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT worldwide. Due to the robust growth of IoT across the region, the number of connected devices is also increasing all over the world. According to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Europe, the number of connected devices in the IoT is projected to be outstripping the world population, and it is expected to exceed US$ 20 Bn by 2020.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe 5G in IoT Market in the market.

EUROPE 5G IN IOT MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Device Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Mining

Others

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe 5G in IoT market: Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefónica S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

