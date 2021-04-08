North America Towing Software Market worth US$ 76.5 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Towing Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Towing Software Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The towing software market in North America was valued US$ 56.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 76.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Towing software supports automotive towing and recovery businesses handle their operation and assist clients in requirement. This may comprise a combination of features associated to truck dispatch, GPS tracking, customer databases and payment processing, and accounting. This software may also locate and communicate with auto repair shops and garages to prepare towed vehicles for drop-off. Tow truck operators and office managers make use of these solutions for receiving emergency calls, manage back office tasks, and pick up customers sometimes combining with accounting or fleet management software. New towing software providers are entering the market, building competition for the well-established software firms who have a long-standing national presence.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Towing Software Market.

NORTH AMERICA TOWING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Towing Software Market – By Deployment Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

Towing Software Market – By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Towing Software Market- by Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Towing Software Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Towing Software Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Towing Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Towing Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Towing Software Market.

