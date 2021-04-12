Europe Bread Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis – Aryzta AG, CSC Brands, Goodman Fielder

The Europe bread market is accounted to US$ 91,115.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 120,549.8 Mn by 2027.

Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market. Rest of Europe is dominating the Europe bread market followed by Germany. The rest of the European countries include Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Finland and Spain along with other European countries. Bulgaria, Netherlands, Finland and Spain are among the major bread market in Europe.

The Europe Bread Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Strong growth in organised and unorganised distribution or retail network

The availability of a wide range of bread and related products at a reasonable rate has attracted consumers to buy from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Not only the household, but the B2B consumers also prefer to buy bread form these channels due to cost-effectiveness. Apart from this, improvement in the distribution channels in emerging countries like India has encouraged middle-class people to spend more on these food products. The artisanal bakery is among the important distribution channel for the bread market as these bakeries are famous for special and tailor-made bread such as multigrain bread, bread with fruits, nuts, and spices. These bakeries have helped the local bakers to cater to the consumer demand of specialty and functional bread effectively.

EUROPE BREAD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Bread Market – By Product Type

Loaves

Baguettes

Rolls

Burger Buns

Sandwich Bread

Ciabatta

Others



Europe Bread Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Europe Bread Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience and Retail Stores

Online

Others

Europe Bread Market – By Country

Company Profiles

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Aryzta AG

Rich Products Corporation

Britannia Industries

CSC Brands, L.P.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Goodman Fielder

Premier Foods Group Limited

