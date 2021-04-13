Global Digital Remittance Market Research Report 2021 Elaborate Analysis With Growth Forecast To 2026

Digital Remittance Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Digital Remittance market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Digital Remittance industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

In 2018, the global Digital Remittance market size was 1540 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.

Key Player:

Key Player:

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Digital Remittance Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Remittance product scope, market overview, Digital Remittance market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Remittance market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Remittance in 2019 and 2026.

Chapter 3, the Digital Remittance competitive situation, sales, revenue and global Digital Remittance market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Remittance market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2026.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and Digital Remittance market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2026.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales Digital Remittance market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2026. Chapter 12, Digital Remittance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Remittance market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

