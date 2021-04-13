North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Innovative Report Growth Impact over the Forecast Year 2020 to 2027: Accenture PLC, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs, Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection abilities, resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market, along with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services.

The telecom billing and revenue management market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4250.9 million in 2019 to US$ 12394.0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accenture PLC

Nokia Corporation

Amdocs, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

Comarch SA

CSG Systems International, Inc.

GoTransverse International, Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market.

