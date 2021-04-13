April 13, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market 2029 – 2027: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis

Posted on by businessmarketinsights

The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Spirit Glass Packaging in the market.

Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Range of Glass

  • Standard
  • Premium
  • Super Premium

By Colored of Glass

  • Bare Glass
  • Colored Glass

By Country

  • European Countries
    • GERMANY
    • France
    • UK
    • Austria
    • Switzerland
    • Belgium
    • Netherlands
    • Luxembourg
    • Scandinavia
      • Denmark
      • Sweden
      • Norway
      • Finland
    • Ireland
    • Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

  • Allied Glass Containers Ltd
  • Ardagh Group
  • Bruni Glass S.P.A
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Glassworks International Ltd.
  • Owens-Illinois, Inc.
  • Pont Packaging
  • Stölzle Glass Group
  • Vetropack Holding Ltd
  • Vidrala

