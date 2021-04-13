US Software Defined Data Center Market is Blooming at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027 | VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Oracle, Nutanix, Inc.

The US software defined data center market was valued at US$ 14.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50.93 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Software Defined Data Center Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Software Defined Data Center market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The software defined data center (SDDC) is a data storage facility that comprises storage, networking, and security of data provided as a software service to the customer. SDDC offers a secured user portal with a web-based server that delivers the data effectively and securely. This data center also permits the end user to access the data and information with the help of virtualization and cloud technology. Additionally, SDDC is an advanced data management solution that monitors as well as builds a backup of the data.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Software Defined Data Center market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Software Defined Data Center market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

VMware, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

FUJITSU LIMITED

Citrix Systems, Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

UnitedPrivateCloud

Nutanix, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Software Defined Data Center market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Software Defined Data Center market segments and regions.

The research on the US Software Defined Data Center market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Software Defined Data Center market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Software Defined Data Center market.

