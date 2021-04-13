North America Transformer Monitoring System Market is Expected to Reach a Market Value of USD 530.4 Million By 2027 Growing With 4.6% CAGR | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Transformer Monitoring System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The transformer monitoring system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 374.5 million in 2019 to US$ 530.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

North America includes developed economies such as the US and Canada, with developing economies such as Mexico. Technological developments, and wide acceptance towardthe same, make North America a highly competitive market. As an integral component of smart grid, smart transformers work independently to regulate voltage and maintain contact with the smart grid to enable remote administration if necessary. They provide information and feedback on the power supply and the transformer. Grid control is becoming a prime focus among operators in North American countries due to growing energy requirements and reduced renewable energy utilization. As a result, several regional utilities are focusing on integrating, modernizing, and safeguarding their grid control systems; whereas, upgrading these systems requires advanced technologies and more effective connectivity, which in turn subjects the grid infrastructure to cyber-attack risks. Therefore, operators need to monitor threats in realtime, analyze potential risks, and execute defenses to ensure operational stability. General Electric and CGI, signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement in 2019 to pursue joint development and implementation opportunities for North America’s electric grid software. This collaboration is further likely to bridge operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) in utilities. Such developments are contributing to the growth of the transformer monitoring system market in North America.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Transformer Monitoring System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012223

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Company

Wilson Transformer Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Dynamic Ratings

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Transformer Monitoring System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012223

The research on the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Transformer Monitoring System Market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/