South America Robotic Process Automation Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2027

The South America Robotic Process Automation market accounted to US$ 64.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,009.1 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Robotic Process Automation Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Robotic Process Automation Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Due to the increase in the demand for network the telecom industry is facing many challenges in providing the advanced services to its customers. The issues faced by various companies are handling a huge capacity of data, developing new and advanced services, and focusing on business efficiency. Thus, by the adoption of RPA by telecom industry will allow the companies to handle the issues and reorganize its business processes. RPA will permit the companies to easily manage its back office responsibilities as well as handle large volumes of monotonous and rules-based operational processes. The above factors drive the South America Robotic Process Automation market. Furthermore, the key stake holders of South America Robotic Process Automation market include BPM service provider, RPA technology provider, technology integrator, service providers, and end-users or customers. The BPM service providers includes companies such as Infosys, TCS, IBM, Xerox, and others. The RPA technology providers includes IPSoft, BluePrism, OpenSpan, and others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Robotic Process Automation Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Robotic Process Automation Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

SOUTH AMERICA ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET –SEGMENTATION



Robotic Process Automation by Component

Solution

Services Training Services Professional Services



Robotic Process Automation by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Robotic Process Automation by Country

Brazil

Colombia

Rest of South America

Company Profiles

Atos SE

Blue Prism Group PLC

NICE SYSTEMS

Pegasystems Inc.

Thoughtonomy LTD

The research on the South America Robotic Process Automation Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Robotic Process Automation Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Robotic Process Automation Market.

