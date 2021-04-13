USA Nutraceutical Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027| Key Players: Abbott, Amway, Chobani, LLC

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “USA Nutraceutical Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the USA Nutraceutical Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The USA nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 73,986.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027.

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional food and beverages are enriched with nutritions that are not provided naturally. The increasing awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of nutraceutical products supplements the growth of the USA nutraceuticals market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the USA Nutraceutical Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the USA Nutraceutical Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

USA NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

By Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

Company Profiles

Abbott

Amway

Chobani, LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Matsun Nutrition

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Valensa International

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the USA Nutraceutical Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the USA Nutraceutical Market segments and regions.

The research on the USA Nutraceutical Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the USA Nutraceutical Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the USA Nutraceutical Market.

