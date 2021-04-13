COVID-19 Impact and Analysis of South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market is expected to grow to US$ 287.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The SAM GPS anti-jamming market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 million in 2019 to US$ 287.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

The GPS (Global Positioning System) is a monitoring station and satellite network that distributes a signal used for positioning, timing, and navigation operations. The signal is free, reliable, and extremely accurate. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface, it is weak and likely to be overcome by higher power radio frequency (RF) energy. An unprotected C/A Code receiver can be interrupted by even a small jammer of ~10 watts of power for ~30 km. GPS anti-jamming protects GPS receivers from malicious, intentional jamming and interference activities. The GPS anti-jamming process uses power minimization to reduce the interference and jamming effect to allow the GPS receiver’s proper functioning. The growth of the GPS anti-jamming market in SAM is majorly driven by factors such as the growing implementation of advanced GPS infrastructure and extensive investment in the defense sector. Increasing demand for unnamed airborne vehicles (UAVs) is another factor supporting the SAM GPS anti-jamming market growth. Also other factor such as making of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions is also driving the SAM GPS anti-jamming market.

Get Sample Copy of this South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00015472

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market Segmentation

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Receiver Type

Military & Government Grade

Commercial Grade

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Anti-Jamming Technique

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Civilian Techniques

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Application

Flight Control

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Position Navigation and Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By End User

Military

Civilian

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

SAM GPS Anti-Jamming Market – Company Profiles

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

infiniDome Ltd.

L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NovAtel Inc.

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00015472

The research on the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America GPS Anti-Jamming Market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/