Discover how Europe 5G in IoT Market will spur innovation across many industries by AT&T Inc, Huawei, Nokia, Qualcomm Corporation

The Europe 5G in IoT Market is expected to grow from US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,679.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027. The idea of IoT has gained traction over the past few years. Several companies and industries are focused on technology to maximally leverage the IoT as well as on regulatory protocols to promote uniformity and standardization. The IoT is assisting in optimizing process efficiencies across various industries, such as manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Various economic, technological, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT worldwide.

Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.,BT Group Plc,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,Nokia Corporation,Qualcomm Corporation,Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel),Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,Telefónica S.A.,Telstra Corporation Limited,Vodafone Group PLC

The Europe 5G in IoT Market technology would certainly transform the connected IoT devices; the connected devices would take a great hike in the coming years globally, especially for industrial connections, which are a critical component of smart cities. However, according to the telecommunications experts, 4G networks are not capable of managing connected cities; hence, the announcement of 5G networks is at full-throttle to support the massive amount of data that smart cities and others would generate.

EUROPE 5G IN IOT MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Device Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Mining

Others

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

