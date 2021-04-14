Trending News: North America Seafood Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top Players American Seafoods Company LLC,Kangamiut Seafood A/C,Pacific American Fish Co. Inc.

The North America Seafood Market is expected to reach US$ 22,526.38 Million in 2027 from US$ 29,629.37 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-2027.

As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seafood encompasses all commercially obtained saltwater and freshwater fish, molluscan shellfish, and crustaceans. The demand for seafood is anticipated to witness a dramatic growth across North America owing to its health benefits. Rising per capita consumption accompanied by the demand from U.S and Canada for imported seafood products is considered to strengthen the market further. The demand for seafood products across specialty restaurants is growing at a robust pace in recent times. A large population of consumers prefers to eat seafood over other cuisines, and this is major factor that propels the market expansion. Moreover, coastal regions are implementing concerted efforts to develop advanced supply chains for the export and supply of seafood.

Download Sample PDF Brochure [email protected]

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00017325

Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned

American Seafoods Company LLC,Kangamiut Seafood A/C,Pacific American Fish Co. Inc.,Royal Greenland A/S,Mowi ASA,The Union Group PCL,Grupo Nueva Pescanova,Trident Seafoods Corporation,SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Company

NORTH AMERICA SEAFOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Seafood Market – By Type

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusca

Others

North America Seafood Market – By Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others

North America Seafood Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Enquiry for Buy [email protected]

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00017325

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]