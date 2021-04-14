How the Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market have seen a comparatively modest Growth with a US$ 6,100.7 million by 2027

Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market also referred to colloquially as a cable box, is an information system that typically includes a TV tuner input and shows the output of a TV set and an external signal source, converting the source signal into material in a format that can then be shown on a TV screen or other display device. The demand for set-top boxes in Europe is currently experiencing steady growth. A set-top box helps connect a TV to an external source of signal and transform analog and digital signals into visuals. It also helps receive—via an addressable device—unencrypted subscribed channels and display them as encrypted channels. Furthermore, it stores video, improves sound quality, and offers high-definition (HD) images

Europe set top box (STB) market is expected to grow from US$ 5,183.5 million in 2019 to US$ 6,100.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2 % from 2020 to 2027.

AT&T Inc.,BT Group Plc,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,Nokia Corporation,Qualcomm Corporation,Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel),Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,Telefónica S.A.,Telstra Corporation Limited,Vodafone Group PLC

The Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market technology would certainly transform the connected IoT devices; the connected devices would take a great hike in the coming years globally, especially for industrial connections, which are a critical component of smart cities. However, according to the telecommunications experts, 4G networks are not capable of managing connected cities; hence, the announcement of 5G networks is at full-throttle to support the massive amount of data that smart cities and others would generate.

Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market Segmentation

Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market – By Product

Cable

Satellite

IPTV

Others

Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market – By Content Quality

Standard Definition (SD)

High-Definition (HD)

4K

Europe Set Top Box (STB) Market – By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

