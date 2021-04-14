Latest Innovations in North America Dealer Management System Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2027

North America Dealer Management System market is expected to grow from US$ 2,678.07 million in 2019 to US$ 3,438.70 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Dealership management systems enable auto dealers to fulfill the demands, such as swift and reliable purchases and services for customers. Additionally, the system helps to meet customer requirements by coordinating products and services and ensuring the dealers are ready and equipped to offer the parts required for repairs. Therefore, it simplifies the repair and maintenance services and inventory management. Besides, it allows seamless handling of financial reporting, payroll services, and cash flow management. The system integrates a suite of finest technologies, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), business intelligence and reporting, and inventory management. Auto dealers across North America are procuring dealer management systems for enhanced inventory management, customer conversions, and customer retention, along with a remote help desk.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Dealer Management System Market are

Adam Systems

Autosoft, Inc.

BiT Dealership Software, Inc.

CDK Global LLC

Cox Automotive

DealerBuilt

Dominion Enterprises

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc.

Integrated Dealer Systems

North America Dealer Management System Market Segmentation

North America Dealer Management System Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

North America Dealer Management System Market – By Application

Automotive

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Others

North America Dealer Management System Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

