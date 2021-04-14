Biggest Investment knocking in North America Specialty Chemicals Market Industry is expected to reach US$ 370.23 million in 2027 with a CAGR 6%

April 14, 2021

Posted on by businessmarketinsights
Asia Pacific Electric Beds Market

North America specialty chemicals market was valued at US$ 240.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 370.23 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027. The constantly progressing manufacturing sector tends to adopt advanced technologies and products, which fuels the growth of the specialty chemicals market in this region. Specialty chemicals or performance chemicals are used in the manufacturing of finished products to improve the process. The chemicals are used in a wide range of verticals such as automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods, as per their performance or function. Specialty chemicals are extensively used in relatively small amounts in the production of adhesives, inks, plastics, coatings, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Specialty Chemicals Market are

  • SOLVAY S.A.
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Ashland Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • LANXESS
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • HENKEL AG AND CO. KGAA
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • The Dow Chemical Company

NORTH AMERICA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

  • Specialty Mining Chemicals
  • Water Treatment Chemicals
  • Adhesives
  • Electronic Chemicals
  • Specialty Paper Chemicals
  • Pesticides
  • Rubber Processing Chemicals
  • Advanced Ceramic Materials
  • Plastic Additives
  • Others

By Function

  • Biocides
  • Catalysts
  • Specialty Enzymes
  • Separation Membranes
  • Specialty Coatings
  • Specialty Pigments
  • Surfactant
  • Demulsifiers

By Country

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Specialty Chemicals segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Specialty Chemicals market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Specialty Chemicals market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the North America Specialty Chemicals Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

  • How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
  • Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
  • How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
  • How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

