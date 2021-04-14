Biggest Investment knocking in North America Specialty Chemicals Market Industry is expected to reach US$ 370.23 million in 2027 with a CAGR 6%

North America specialty chemicals market was valued at US$ 240.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 370.23 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027. The constantly progressing manufacturing sector tends to adopt advanced technologies and products, which fuels the growth of the specialty chemicals market in this region. Specialty chemicals or performance chemicals are used in the manufacturing of finished products to improve the process. The chemicals are used in a wide range of verticals such as automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods, as per their performance or function. Specialty chemicals are extensively used in relatively small amounts in the production of adhesives, inks, plastics, coatings, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Specialty Chemicals Market are

SOLVAY S.A.

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LANXESS

Akzo Nobel N.V.

HENKEL AG AND CO. KGAA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

NORTH AMERICA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Specialty Mining Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Adhesives

Electronic Chemicals

Specialty Paper Chemicals

Pesticides

Rubber Processing Chemicals

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Plastic Additives

Others

By Function

Biocides

Catalysts

Specialty Enzymes

Separation Membranes

Specialty Coatings

Specialty Pigments

Surfactant

Demulsifiers

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Specialty Chemicals segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Specialty Chemicals market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Specialty Chemicals market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

