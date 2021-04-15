Europe Braking Resistors Market Estimated Growth in Revenue US$ 3,466.9 million by 2027| Business Market Insights

The Braking Resistors market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,577.1 million in 2019 to US$ 3,466.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on the “Europe Braking Resistors Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Braking Resistors market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The smart grid has become the most significant technological revolution in the past years. Compared to the conventional grid, the smart grid is an automated, technology-driven, highly integrated, and modernized grid due to such power electronics. The smart grid is expected to play a significant role in transforming the electrical networks and electricity generation during the forecast period. Smart grids facilitate the quicker restoration of electricity after power disturbances and help reduce management and operational costs of utilities; this ultimately lowers power costs for consumers.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB

CRESSALL RESISTORS LTD.

REO AG

Sandvik AB

Schneider Electric

Toshiba International Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Moreover, various initiatives advancing the energy sector’s technological landscape are also likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. With the constant augmentation in the penetration of renewable energy sources, high dynamic processes have to be resisted. Thus, to cope with these requirements, the integration of braking resistor-based out-of-step protection system for a smart-grid. A smart grid can reduce carbon footprints by integrating renewable energy sources, energy storage, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with the primary grid. Thus, the implementation of smart grids results in the increasing use of braking resistors, which in turn is propelling the growth of the Europe market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Braking Resistors market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Braking Resistors market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them

