North America Data Center Cooling Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.9% During 2019 – 2027

In the United States, during the years 1998 – 2010, the number of data centers increased from approximately 430 to 2,000 and the overall power usage of data centers experienced a doubling between the years 2000 – 2006. Managing data centers is becoming increasingly complex as the pressure to “Go Green” is being observed worldwide. Data center managers are faced with the challenge of consolidating power through virtualization, blade servers, more efficient power supplies, and several other methods. With increasing number of data storage requirement globally, construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to increase in the growth of North America data center cooling market. As a result of this, the number of data centre cooling in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of .

Report overview @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-data-center-cooling-market

Market Insights

Increase in data traffic leading to upsurge the demand for effective cooling solutions is bolstering the North America Data Centre Cooling Market

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in the upsurge of demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly effecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the increasing demand for data center cooling solutions to avoid overheating of the data centers, which is influencing the North America Data Center Cooling market to prosper during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00007020

Rising adoption of liquid cooling technology is enhancing the growth of North America Data Centre Cooling market

The liquid cooling solutions for data center cooling are creating a massive turbulence in the industry globally. The liquid cooling technology is the ideal solution to cater the requirements of the next gen data center. This technology provides various advantages over the legacy air cooling systems including lesser carbon footprint, lower TCO, better energy efficiency, higher reliability of server, and less noisy data centers among other advantages. Despite some of the cons of liquid cooling solutions including requirement of maintenance skills for liquid cooling solutions and high CAPEX cost, it is advantageous over the long run. The liquid cooling data centers around are witnessing around 20 – 30% reduction in the consumption of power, catering to the challenge of high power consumption in a data center. Thus, creating huge opportunity for the North America Data Centre Cooling Market in the forecast period.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00007020

North America Data Centre Cooling Market : Data Center Type Segment Insights

The colocation data centre segment captures more revenue share in the North America Data Centre Cooling market by data centre type. The demand for colocation services is giving a rise to construction of mega data centers as it offers economies of scale. Thus, it is anticipated that the colocation and cloud software as service products will increase in the coming years as well as drive the North America Data Centre Cooling market.

North America Data Centre Cooling Market : Industry Vertical Segment Insights

The North America Data Centre Cooling market by industry vertical is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Data center cooling are widely used among variety of industries. Major industries are deploying data centers to stay flexible as well to modernize their IT architecture to create key insights. Data centers help the enterprises to reduce their IT operational costs with secured IT infrastructure operations, increase their IT infrastructure capacity, reduce costs, standardize IT operations, and provide better efficiency. Thus, enhancing the North America Data Centre Cooling market in the forecast period.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]