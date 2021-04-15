US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Demand By Hitachi, Canon Inc, Agility Health, Althea Group

The US medical imaging equipment services market is expected to reach US$ 5,848.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,169.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising numbers of hospital and diagnostics centers, better quality performance due to service, and rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as lack of funds/grants for the diagnostic equipment during the forecast period.

The US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The US medical imaging equipment services market is segmented based on the service type, service providers, modality, and end user. Among the service type segment, the equipment repair and maintenance segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. In 2019, the equipment repair and maintenance segment held the largest market share in the US medical imaging equipment services market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market in the market.

US MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service Type

Equipment Repair and Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Equipment Removal and Relocation

Software Upgrades

By Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Independent Service Organizations

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Companies Mentioned

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Inc.

Carestream (Onex Corporation)

Agility Health

Althea Group

