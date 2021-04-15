South America Metakaolin Market valued at US$ 7,875.3 thousand in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%

The South America Metakaolin Market valued at US$ 6,875.3 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 10,203.3 thousand by 2027.

There is an increasing demand for housing and infrastructure with the rapid growth in population and global economy. As the demand for infrastructure rises the demand for construction materials such as cement, concrete admixtures, and ceramic tiles also increases. The construction industry widely accepts metakaolin as a substitute to concrete mixes for technical, economic and environmental reasons. The demand for South America metakaolin market is expected to be driven by increased infrastructure growth and high investments in the construction sector. The key factors that drive the metakaolin market in South America include the recovery of the construction sector, a surge in public-private partnerships, and rapid urbanization in developed and developing countries.

SOUTH AMERICA METAKAOLIN MARKET – SEGMENTATION

South America Metakaolin Market – By Application

Ceramic

Refractories

Mortars

Geopolymers

Concrete Admixtures

Others

South America Metakaolin Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Company Profiles

Arcillas Refractarias SA

BASF SE

Burgess Pigment Company

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Metacaulim do Brasil

R. Grace & Co.

Imerys SA

I-Minerals Inc

