Video Analytics Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growth by 2026

The demand for actionable insights from video data is increasing, which is enabling growth in the market. As per the report, the global market was valued at USD 2,488.5 Mn and is anticipated to reach USD 11,965.6 Mn by 2026. “Video analytics” systems track video frames of cars, individuals, and other items to offer better surveillance and safety solutions. This will further positively impact Video Analytics Market growth. With the emergence of advanced technology, intelligent and smart video analytics services offer reliable and precise monitoring and can capture incidents that get unnoticed by humans.

Top Players

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Gorilla Technology

Kiwisecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Viseum

Qognify

The global Video Analytics Market is projected to rise at an exponential cagr of 22.67% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2026. fortune business insights in a report, titled “Video Analytics Market, size, share and global trend by component (solutions, services), by application (crowd management, facial recognition, intrusion detection, license plate recognition, motion detection, and others), end-user (bfsi, city, critical infrastructure, education, government, retail, transportation, and others) and geography forecast till 2026.” published the above information.

Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Video analytics software is used in different areas such as smart city, traffic management, smart parking, and others. Video analytics tracking is used to keep an eye on different cameras, analyzes the situation, and sends a notification to the concerned authorities in case of suspicious activity. The increasing adoption of video analytics platform across different sectors is likely to surge the Video Analytics Market size.

Segmentation

1. By Component

Solutions

Services

Professional



Managed

2. By Application

Crowd Management

Facial Recognition

Intrusion Detection

License Plate Recognition

Motion Detection

3. By End-user

BFSI

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Government

Retail

Transportation

4. By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

North America to Remain Dominant Between 2018 and 2026

Among regions, North America is projected to maintain its dominance in the global Video Analytics Market until 2026. In 2018, the market was valued at USD 835.9 Mn. The growth is primarily attributable to the presence of leading players in the U.S. These players are constantly focusing on research and finding ways to implement video analytics systems across several private and public organizations. The installation of security cameras is high, which is likely to create an imminent need for video analytics software in North America. Driven by this, the Video Analytics Market share in North America is envisioned to increase in the projected horizon.

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific accounted for USD 531.6Mn and it is expected to expand at high growth in the forecast years. Countries such as China, India, and Australia are heavily investing in smart cities development. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Growing technological advancements is another factor contributing to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Queries Addressed In The Market Report:

What opportunities are present for the market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Construction Equipment?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is the market being utilized?

How many units are estimated to be sold in 2020?

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Heavy investments of governments on highly efficient and cost-effective security methods to avoid terrorist attacks and other undesirable hazards.

Evolving smart city initiatives, including safety and security concerns, optimize traffic patterns, real-time accident and traffic tracking.

Increasing demands for high operational intelligence across various sectors

Affordability and Comfortability of Video Analytics Stokes Demand for the Software

Growing adoption of big data analytics, cloud-based services, and internet of things (IoT) is likely to be the prime growth opportunity for the market. This, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, will bear fruits for the market. The increasing frequency of terrorist attacks and security breaches is increasing the adoption of video analytics solutions. Furthermore, increasing demand for IP-based security infrastructure and systems is likely to fuel demand for video analytics tools. “Over the years, video analytics deployment has become more affordable and comfortable among the masses. This is mainly driven by the radical price drop of high-performance software and servers,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Owing to the up-gradation of technology, analytics solutions are more reliable now and require less maintenance, thus driving the Video Analytics Market growth,” he added. Growing developments in self-driving cars, robotics, and industrial automation is likely to give tailwinds to the market.

Companies are also introducing new products to expand their market share and broaden their product portfolio. For instance, BriefCam announced the launch of a new version of video content analytics platform in April 2019. The 5.4 version of this platform allows organizations to convert video into actionable insight, thus helping organizations to accelerate investigations.

Key Features of Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

