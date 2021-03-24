Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Regional Trends & Growth Projections 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global electronic data interchange (EDI) software market size is projected to reach USD 3,451.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of EDI solutions in the healthcare sector will act as one of the pivotal factors driving the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cloud Based, and On-Premise), By Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Financial Services, High-Tech/ Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, and Others (Telecom, etc.), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Electronic data interchange software facilitates virtual transmission of information between business partners, removing the need for paper-based data exchange. In the healthcare sector, where large amounts of data are generated daily, EDI software can enable efficient transfer of information between healthcare institutions, professionals, and patients. The benefits of this technology have been even more accentuated during the current COVID-19 pandemic as EDI is aiding healthcare professionals to deliver services to patients other than those suffering from COVID-19. For instance, in April 2020, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, a leading hospital chain in India, partnered with Dunzo, a 24/7 online platform, to provide essential medicines to expecting mothers and their infants at doorstep. Thus, the adoption of EDI solutions is likely to get boosted amid the current health crisis.

As per the report, the global market value stood at USD 1,547.2 million in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Granular analysis of the various market drivers and trends;

Detailed study of the market restraints;

Microscopic examination of the regional dynamics of the market;

Thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market; and

Comprehensive assessment of all the market segments.

Key Segments within the market

1.By Product Type

Cloud Based

On-Premise

2. By Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Financial Services

High-Tech/ Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics

Others (Telecom, etc.)

3. By Region

North America

The U.S.



By Industry



Canada



By Industry



Mexico



By Industry





By Product Type







By Industry







By Country

Europe

Germany



By Industry



UK



By Industry



France



By Industry



Italy



By Industry



Spain



By Industry



Russia



By Industry





By Product Type







By Industry







By Country

Asia Pacific

China



By Industry



Japan



By Industry



South Korea



By Industry



Australia



By Industry



India



By Industry



Taiwan



By Industry



Indonesia



By Industry

Rest of Asia Pacific

By Industry



By Product Type





By Industry





By Country

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



By Industry



UAE



By Industry



Egypt



By Industry



Nigeria



By Industry



South Africa



By Industry



Rest of the Middle East and Africa



By Industry





By Product Type







By Industry







By Country

South America

Brazil



By Industry



Argentina



By Industry



Columbia



By Industry



Chile



By Industry



Rest of South America



By Industry





By Product Type







By Industry







By Country

List of Key Players Covered in the EDI Software Market Report:

Babelway (Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium)

Rocket Software, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Epicor Software Corporation (Texas, United States)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

Open Text Corporation (Waterloo, Canada)

TrueCommerce Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

MuleSoft LLC (California, United States)

DiCentral Corporation (Texas, United States)

Boomi Inc. (Dell Boomi) (Pennsylvania, United States)

Industry Developments:

June 2020: MuleSoft announced the launch of MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, featuring a set of integrations and prebuilt APIs to retrieve public health data from external sources and common electronic health record systems. The reusable APIs and integrations will allow entities to save money and time and efficiently utilize resources.

MuleSoft announced the launch of MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, featuring a set of integrations and prebuilt APIs to retrieve public health data from external sources and common electronic health record systems. The reusable APIs and integrations will allow entities to save money and time and efficiently utilize resources. May 2019: DiCentral Corporation, a supply chain management specialist, collaborated with Tokyo-based Nippon Information and Communication (NI+C). The partnership will allow NI+C to augment its EDI capabilities to meet the rising demand for supply chain automation and outsourced B2B integration.

Table of Contents

5. Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

6. Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

6.1. By Product Type (Value)

6.1.1. Cloud Based

6.1.2. On-Premise

6.2. By Industry (Value)

6.2.1. Healthcare

6.2.2. Automotive

6.2.3. Financial Services

6.2.4. High-Tech/ Manufacturing

6.2.5. Retail

6.2.6. Logistics

6.2.7. Others (Telecom, etc.)

6.3. By Region (Value)

6.3.1. North America

6.3.2. Europe

6.3.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.4. Middle East & Africa

6.3.5. South America

6.4. North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

6.4.1. By Product Type (Value)

6.4.1.1. Cloud Based

6.4.1.2. On-Premise

6.4.2. By Industry (Value)

6.4.2.1. Healthcare

6.4.2.2. Automotive

6.4.2.3. Financial Services

6.4.2.4. High-Tech/ Manufacturing

6.4.2.5. Retail

6.4.2.6. Logistics

6.4.2.7. Others (Telecom, etc.)

6.4.3. By Country (Value)

6.4.3.1. United States

6.4.3.2. Canada

6.4.3.3. Mexico

6.4.4. Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

6.4.4.1. By Product Type (Value)

6.4.4.1.1. Cloud Based

6.4.4.1.2. On-Premise

6.4.4.2. By Industry (Value)

6.4.4.2.1. Healthcare

6.4.4.2.2. Automotive

6.4.4.2.3. Financial Services

6.4.4.2.4. High-Tech/ Manufacturing

6.4.4.2.5. Retail

6.4.4.2.6. Logistics

6.4.4.2.7. Others (Telecom, etc.)

6.4.4.3. By Country (Value)

6.4.4.3.1. Germany

6.4.4.3.2. UK

6.4.4.3.3. France

6.4.4.3.4. Italy

6.4.4.3.5. Spain

6.4.4.3.6. Russia

6.4.4.3.7. Rest of Europe

6.4.4.4. Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

6.4.4.4.1. By Product Type (Value)

6.4.4.4.1.1. Cloud Based

6.4.4.4.1.2. On-Premise

6.4.4.4.2. By Industry (Value)

6.4.4.4.2.1. Healthcare

6.4.4.4.2.2. Automotive

6.4.4.4.2.3. Financial Services

6.4.4.4.2.4. High-Tech/ Manufacturing

6.4.4.4.2.5. Retail

6.4.4.4.2.6. Logistics

6.4.4.4.2.7. Others (Telecom, etc.)

6.4.4.4.3. By Country (Value)

6.4.4.4.3.1. China

6.4.4.4.3.2. Japan

6.4.4.4.3.3. South Korea

6.4.4.4.3.4. Australia

6.4.4.4.3.5. India

6.4.4.4.3.6. Taiwan

6.4.4.4.3.7. Indonesia

6.4.4.4.3.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4.4.4. Middle East & Africa Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

6.4.4.4.4.1. By Product Type (Value)

6.4.4.4.4.1.1. Cloud Based

6.4.4.4.4.1.2. On-Premise

6.4.4.4.4.2. By Industry (Value)

6.4.4.4.4.2.1. Healthcare

6.4.4.4.4.2.2. Automotive

6.4.4.4.4.2.3. Financial Services

6.4.4.4.4.2.4. High-Tech/ Manufacturing

6.4.4.4.4.2.5. Retail

6.4.4.4.4.2.6. Logistics

6.4.4.4.4.2.7. Others (Telecom, etc.)

6.4.4.4.4.3. By Country (Value)

6.4.4.4.4.3.1. Saudi Arabia

6.4.4.4.4.3.2. UAE

6.4.4.4.4.3.3. Egypt

6.4.4.4.4.3.4. Nigeria

6.4.4.4.4.3.5. South Africa

6.4.4.4.4.3.6. Rest of the Middle East and Africa

TOC Continued….!

