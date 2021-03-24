Picric Acid Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

Picric Acid Market Trends 2021,Picric Acid Market Growth 2021,Picric Acid Industry Share 2021,Picric Acid Industry Size,Picric Acid Market Research,Picric Acid Market Analysis,

Picric acid is an organic aromatic compound belonging to the family of organic nitro compounds. Picric acid is also known as 2,4,6 tri nitrophenol or TNP. Picric acid is one of the most acidic phenols. Picric acid is explosive in nature similar to other highly nitrated compounds.

Picric Acid Market by Product Type:

Dry/Dehydrated

Less than 30%

More than 30%

Picric Acid Market by Applications:

Defence/Ballistics

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Textile

Mining

Top Manufacturer Included in Picric Acid Market:

BASF SE

Innospec

Odyssey Organics

Aadhunik Industries

Anmol Chemicals Group

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Spectrum Chemicals

Loba Chemie Fine Chemicals

Merck KGaA

Ricca Chemical Company

Mubychem Group

And More……

Picric Acid Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

