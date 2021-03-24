Conjunctivitis Treatment Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Conjunctivitis Treatment” Market is set to gain traction from the rising technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology. Besides, the increasing discovery of new techniques of drug delivery would also impact the market positively. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Antiviral, Anti-allergic, Artificial Tear and Others), By Disease Type (Bacterial Conjunctivitis, Viral Conjunctivitis, and Allergic Conjunctivitis) By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Intravitreal), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the conjunctivitis treatment market size was USD 3.85 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Major Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Allergan

Akorn, Incorporated

Eyevance Conjunctivitis Treatment LLC.

NOVARTIS AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Others key market players

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Awareness Programs about Eye-related Diseases will Propel Growth

Conjunctivitis can be of three types, namely, allergic, viral, and bacterial. The National Centre for Biotechnology Information mentioned that these types of diseases vary from person to person according to the season of the year and the patient’s age. It also spreads rapidly through direct contact, such as sneezing, coughing, and hands. Also, numerous companies are trying to launch new drug formulations and innovative drug delivery systems for faster recovery of the patients. Apart from that, ocular disorder management and the increasing awareness programs about eye-related diseases would contribute to the conjunctivitis treatment market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Fueled by Presence of Several Industry Giants

Geographically, North America procured USD 1.85 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising awareness about eye diseases amongst the masses, presence of industry giants in the region, and the increasing cases of conjunctivitis. Europe is anticipated to remain in the second position on account of the surging usage of novel drugs for conjunctivitis treatment, rising pool of conjunctivitis patients, and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Conjunctivitis Treatment market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Conjunctivitis Treatment Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Receiving Fast Track Approvals for Their New Drugs

The companies operating in the market are presently focusing on investing hefty amounts of money to conduct research and develop activities. These are helping them to develop new drugs for conjunctivitis treatment. They are also trying to receive approvals for their novel drugs from the regulatory bodies. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

April 2020 : Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm declared the Phase 3 clinical trial results. It was conducted to find out the efficacy and safety of DEXTENZA® for the treatment of ocular itching caused by allergic conjunctivitis. As per the results, DEXTENZA is capable of treating the disease.

: Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm declared the Phase 3 clinical trial results. It was conducted to find out the efficacy and safety of DEXTENZA® for the treatment of ocular itching caused by allergic conjunctivitis. As per the results, DEXTENZA is capable of treating the disease. May 2017: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) named Zerviate. It will be used to treat ocular itching that is caused by allergic conjunctivitis. It is considered to be the first topical ocular formulation of Nicox, an ophthalmology company based in France.

COVID-19 to Contribute to a Lower Growth Due to Strong Decline in Hospital Visits

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe is set to negatively impact the global market growth. Despite the patients suffering from conjunctivitis tend to be at a high risk of getting injected by viral conjunctiva that is usually caused because of adenovirus, the market is expected to undergo a decline. While coronavirus also causes several similar ocular signs and symptoms, such as conjunctivitis infection, watery discharge, photophobia, and eye irritation. Due to the stringent lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe, the postponement or cancellations of non-life-threatening medical visits is expected to restrict the market growth as lesser prescriptions for conjunctivitis will be issued in this time period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Conjunctivitis Treatment market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Conjunctivitis Treatment market? Who are the key manufacturers in Conjunctivitis Treatment market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Conjunctivitis Treatment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Conjunctivitis Treatment market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Conjunctivitis Treatment market? What are the Conjunctivitis Treatment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Conjunctivitis Treatment industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Conjunctivitis Treatment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Conjunctivitis Treatment industry?

