Peritoneal Dialysis market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities & Trends

Key Insights

4.1. Global Prevalence of CKD (2016)

4.2. Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016)

4.3. Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017)

4.4. Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers

4.5. Number of Nephrologists (2016)

4.6. Number of Nephrologists by Continent (2016)

Global Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. CAPD

5.2.2. APD

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.3.1. Cyclers

5.3.2. Fluids

5.3.3. Others Accessories

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Home Health Care

5.4.2. Hospital & Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6.North America Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. CAPD

6.2.2. APD

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.3.1. Cyclers

6.3.2. Fluids

6.3.3. Others Accessories

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1. Home Health Care

6.4.2. Hospital & Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7.Europe Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1. CAPD

7.2.2. APD

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

7.3.1. Cyclers

7.3.2. Fluids

7.3.3.Others Accessories

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1. Home Health Care

7.4.2. Hospital & Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Italy

7.5.5. Spain

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

Digital Radiography market

X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors market

Human Insulin market

Veterinary Imaging market

Dermatitis Drugs market

Medical Robotic Systems market

Vitamin D Testing market

Blood Group Typing market

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment market

Multiple Myeloma market

Taiwan Dental Equipment & Implants market

Veterinary Therapeutics market

Bone Growth Stimulators market