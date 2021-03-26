Urinary Self-Catheters Market Revenue, Growth, Opportunities by 2028 | Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc.

Global Urinary Self-Catheters Market: Overview

The evolution of the urinary self-catheters market is underpinned in large part to the need for devices with high safety profile and ability to mimic the natural micturition. More importantly, catheters that can be comfortably used by range of patient population are gathering steam. Medical device makers have increasingly benefitted from growing body of research on improving control mechanisms and facilitate the entry and removal of the device in patients. Growing social and economic burden of urinary retention and incontinence in populations around the world is a key catalyst for growth in the urinary self-catheters market.

To know Untapped Opportunities in the Market CLICK HERE NOW

Key materials used in making drainage bags are silicone, PVC, and vinyl or red rubber latex. The choice of materials for catheters must rest on several parameters: stretch ration, waterproofing, and cytotoxicity being the key ones. Over the past few decades, the urinary catheters market has seen the use of materials that are non-allergenic, respond well to kinking, and have better flow properties. Advances in catheterization especially for male populations have paved way for new clinical avenues for device makers in the urinary self-catheters market. Some of the conditions where self-catheters find use are benign prostate hyperplasia and spinal cord injuries, in addition to urinary incontinence.

Global Urinary Self-Catheters Market: Key Drivers

The growing acceptance of clean intermittent self-catheterization among patients and their caregivers is a key factor boosting the urinary self-catheters market. The demands have further gathered momentum from the increasing initiatives of rehabilitation nurses to improve the success of the self-catheterization technique. Further, a slew of new approaches to self-intermittent catheterization in neurogenic patients will likely expand the potential of the urinary self-catheters market in the next few years.

In recent years, the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections has kept the prospects bleak. Nonetheless, to address the concern growing number of research activities are focusing on developing antiseptic- and antimicrobial-coated catheter.

The global urinary self-catheters market is seeing the growing acceptance of catheters that are cost-effective and rank high on patients’ comfort. In this regard, hydrophilic-coated catheters have shown good outcomes in decreasing risk of urinary tract infections. The growing role of such self-catheters market is boosting the urinary self-catheters market. Adequate follow-up strategies by healthcare providers also bolster the acceptance. The presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario is also boosting the urinary self-catheters market.

Global Urinary Self-Catheters Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few decade, a number of studies have been done to find out the best method or effective methods of intermittent self-catheterization. This has increasingly guided the use of various catheter materials in the urinary self-catheters market. New methods of coating have also come to the fore in the urinary self-catheters market. In the light of growing risk of UTI in intermittent self-catheterization, catheters where hydrophilic and gel reservoir are used have gathered steam. This has paved way for most clinically effective and cost-effective approach for patients. A few interdisciplinary studies conducted in the last five years have validated the effectiveness of antimicrobial-coated urinary self-catheters for patients. However, their high cost has offset the benefits.

Some of the key players operating in the urinary self-catheters market are Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc., Hollister, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Asid Bonz GmbH, and Wellspect.

Global Urinary Self-Catheters Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various regional markets, Asia Pacific is emerging at a rapid pace over the past few years. Growing diagnosis of urinary continence, attributed to an improving health care infrastructures, has contributed to a high patient pool. That aside, the growing demands for intermittent catheters especially in male population has been boosting the Asia Pacific urinary self-catheters market. Some other regions contributing revenues to the global urinary catheters market are North America, Latin America and the Middle East, and Europe.

Request TOC of the Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050