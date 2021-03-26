Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Growth Development and Challenges with Forecast 2028

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market: Overview

The drive for clinical procedures and devices in the management of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) stemmed from the wide prevalence of the condition. GERD-related complications have considerably affected the quality of life in patient populations in males as well as females. The prevalence in recent years has risen in North America and some parts of Asia. This has driven a promising pace of evolution of the GERD devices market.

Availability and adoption of new therapeutic modalities by primary care providers, nurse practitioners, and gastroenterologist, have helped combat recurrent symptoms. Over the past few years, clinicians have been successful in correctly diagnosing GERD. Expanding area of ambulatory esophageal pH testing has improved endoscopic evaluation of GERD in patients, thereby bolstering the potential of the GERD devices market.

A growing body of medical literature has expanded our understanding of the pathophysiology of the digestive disease. This plays a crucial role in developing effective GERD devices.

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market: Key Drivers

The GERD devices market has seen a consistent force of evolution from the growing numbers of risk factors of the GERD in populations. A key risk factor is obesity. Other risk factors are scleroderma and certain medications, notably bisphosphonates, calcium channel blockers, and NSAIDs. Exposure of nicotine from cigarette smoking is also a prominent factor. Of particular concern is central obesity, which might lead to one of the most severe complications—Barrett’s esophagus.

Growing numbers of patients with obesity-related comorbidities is also bolstering the prospective demand for GERD devices that can be used in bariatric procedures. The symptoms seemingly become more intense with aging. Thus, rapidly aging populations in developing and developed countries is boosting the prospects of the GERD devices market.

Over the past few years, emerging economies have witnessed a continuous mechanization of lifestyles. The adoption of sedentary lifestyle in such populations has increased the risk factors of GERD generally. The GERD devices market has also benefitted from growing number of transoral incisionless fundoplication

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market: Notable Developments

In recent years, substantial advances have been made in identifying the best candidates for surgical fundoplication and other surgical techniques. Growing number of clinical trials has helped improve the outcome of antireflux surgeries, albeit in short term. A recent research by a device maker is aimed at improving the outcome of incisionless approach to fundoplication to rectify the cause of GERD. The clinical data reveals encouraging results in surgical treatment of GERD, thereby boosting the GERD devices market.

EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., a U.S.-based company, has disclosed clinical data that bode well for evidence-based, incisionless surgical technology for treating GERD. The data show that both hiatal hernia (HH) repair and the transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) when performed through its device, EsophyX, leads to an effective treatment. The data underscores the effectiveness of this concomitant approach in the GERD devices market. The study is unique, contends the company, as it involved largest patient cohort with highest follow-up time in evaluating new approaches in HH+TIF.

Studies such as these offer significant impetus to the uptake of new devices in developed GERD devices markets. This has also opened new approaches in the global GERD devices market especially for patients in primary care and community health care settings world over.

Some of the prominent players in the GERD devices market are PENTAX Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Torax Medical, Inc., MediGus Ltd., and Medtronic Plc.

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market: Regional Assessment

On the global front, North America has remained as one of the most lucrative markets in the global GERD devices market. High incidence of obesity-driven GERD and innovations in medical devices in GERD treatments are factors that have helped cement the potential of the North America GERD devices market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been witnessing some promising avenues, underpinned by rising healthcare awareness.

