March 27, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Breaking News
Natural Betaine Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | DuPont, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries, Associated British Foods, Sunwin Group, Nutreco, Solvay.
Ceramic Fibers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | MorganAdvancedMaterials, Unifrax, LuyangEnergy-SavingMaterials, Ibiden, HarbisonwalkerInternational, IsoliteInsulatingProducts.
Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Infections Treatment Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Allergan Plc, BioDiem Ltd, Biolytics Pharma, Debiopharm International SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Vein Finders Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Christie, AccuVein, Translite, ZD Medical, Vivolight, Vuetek, Zhonglin, DOSIS M&M, Rencongzhong, Rectus Energy, Lotusun
Cell Signaling Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories
Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioVision, Vector Laboratories, BioSPX, Agilent, AMRESCO, Beckman Coulter, NEB, Abcam
Chromium Salt Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | SunChemicals, Bayer, BASF, CibaSpecialityChemicals, XinjiangSingHornGroup, Oxkem, HubeiZhenhuaChemical
Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market including top key players Sunlux Energy, Mei, Mitsubishi Polysilicon, CSG Holding, SGL CARBON
Orophryngeal Airway Market R & D including top key players Teleflex, Pennine Healthcare, Intersurgical, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher, Hitec Medical Co. Ltd, BD
Oral Thin Film Drugs Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, ZIM Laboratories Limited

EU, US make new attempt for data privacy deal

Posted on by creatorsit

Europe and the United States will use a thaw in ties to strike a pact that would allow for the exchange of private data across the Atlantic, replacing previous agreements struck down by an EU court.

Facebook, Google, Microsoft and thousands of other companies want such a deal to keep the internet traffic flowing without facing significant legal jeopardy over European privacy laws.

Last year, the European Court of Justice “raised important questions on how to ensure protection of privacy when data crosses the Atlantic,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU.

“Finding this solution is a priority in Brussels and in Washington DC,” he added a day after stepping up talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

As “like-minded partners” the two sides “should be able to find appropriate solutions on principles that are cherished on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

The third attempt for a new data arrangement would succeed deals that were invalidated after succesful lawsuits arguing that US security laws violated the fundamental rights of EU citizens.

The legal onslaught was led by Max Schrems, an Austrian activist and lawyer who began his campaign after the revelations by Edward Snowden of mass digital spying by US agencies.

Businesses have since resorted to legally uncertain workarounds to keep the data flow moving, with hope that the two sides could come up with something stronger in the long term.

Reynders said a deal would require that “complex and sensitive” issues are solved “that relate to the delicate balance between national security and privacy”.

The deal would have to cover important issues, including guarantees of access to courts and clearly enforceable individual rights.

“The only way to achieve this is to develop a new arrangement that is fully compliant with the (EU court’s) Schrems II judgement. This is in our mutual interest,” Reynders added.

The EU has concluded similar agreements with 12 entities and countries, including Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Israel, and is in the process of concluding negotiations with South Korea.

In February, Brussels gave an initial green light to the transfer of personal data to the UK, which left the EU’s direct jurisdiction this year after a post-Brexit transition period.

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/northwest-missouri-state-vs-west-texas-am-live-stream-online-now-how-to-watch-ncaa-match-free/
https://pactforanimals.org/advert/free-northwest-missouri-state-vs-west-texas-am-live-stream-online-free-coverage-2021/
https://jewishflorida.news/advert/northwest-missouri-state-vs-west-texas-am-live-stream-online-now-watch-ncaa-match-2021/
https://theparadorinn.com/advert/northwest-missouri-state-vs-west-texas-am-live-stream-online-now-free-tv-channel-2021/
https://livestreamtv247.eventsmart.com/events/northwest-missouri-state-vs-west-texas-am-live-stream-free-watch-ncaam-match-online-2021/
https://forum.ambitiousaboutautism.org.uk/talk-to-others/2021-03-27/northwest-missouri-state-vs-west-texas-am-live-stream-online-now-how-to

https://glendivegazette.com/