Contracts for Community Support Agriculture clarify expectations for producers and consumers

University of Illinois professor of agricultural law A. Bryan Endres and his wife are both lawyers so, between the two of them, they’ve read a lot of legal documents, but when they became members of their local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), even they struggled to understand the agreement they were asked to sign. Endres’s experience as a consumer led him to develop simple contracts that can clarify expectations, avoid misunderstandings, and protect farmers and their customers.

CSAs create a partnership between local farmers and consumers who become members or subscribers in support of the farm by purchasing a “share” in the farm. Depending on the agreement, the share may be a box of vegetables, eggs, flowers or other produce delivered to the consumer each week.

“Some CSAs are highly organized, very professional,” Endres said. “In my own CSA, the member agreement we signed had elements of legality, but it was very unclear. Even simple things like how much money we needed to send in and when to send it weren’t clear in the membership agreement. It got me thinking that the membership agreement is a key part of the CSA, and an unclear membership agreement can create a barrier to people joining CSAs. It’s actually a contract between the farmer and the CSA member who wants to get the vegetables every week, so a well-written and clear contract is much better for everyone.”

Endres said this year’s drought conditions offer a perfect example of the need for a clear membership agreement. “If your CSA didn’t have the irrigation, it’s unlikely you received a lot of vegetables and you might be severely disappointed if your expectations aren’t met,” he said. “The purpose of the membership agreement isn’t to make it more legalistic, but to formalize the expectations of both parties and explain in better detail that as a CSA member you really are sharing the risk of production—including droughts.”

Endres pointed out that the CSA is also not the farmer’s only outlet. “They may have a certain part of the farm segregated, or a certain percentage set aside for the CSA and another area for the farmers’ market,” Endres said. “The membership agreement provides the farmer with the opportunity to spell out exactly how they divide the bounty of the harvest among their constituents. It’s really about setting expectations. Stating farm marketing practices at the beginning eliminates a lot of potential misunderstandings.”

Endres and postdoctorate legal researcher Rachel Armstrong obtained copies of membership agreements from existing CSAs and used them to develop easy-to-understand contracts for CSA owners to use.

“Some CSAs just had a sheet of paper for people to sign their name and their email address,” Endres said. “Others had really nice-looking forms and contracts, but those tended to be the very large CSAs that have hundreds and hundreds of members. There’s a range of businesses out there, and we hope our model agreements will provide some sort of baseline that can help CSAs become even more successful.”

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/watch-san-diego-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-on-free-online/

https://trainraceinspire.com/advert/tv-san-diego-vs-presbyterian-live-streams-free-online/

https://theparadorinn.com/advert/watch-san-diego-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-on-free-online/

https://theparadorinn.com/advert/tv-san-diego-vs-presbyterian-live-streams-free-online/