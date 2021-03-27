Growing high-value lettuce with 85 to 90 percent water savings

Even with the recent rains, vegetable producers in Southwest Texas know it’s just a matter of time before another drought.

That’s why it is important to find alternative water-use efficient methods for growing vegetables, said Dr. Daniel Leskovar, director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Uvalde. Recent research at the center studied hydroponic production of high-value lettuce cultivars using minimal water.

“Field production of vegetable crops in Southwest Texas is limited by strict regulations of water use for irrigation and by adverse environmental conditions such as drought and heat stress,” said Leskovar, also a Texas A&M AgriLife Research vegetable physiologist. “Because of this, the vegetable industry has been increasingly interested in maximizing water-use efficiency when growing premium leafy vegetables with consumer appeal.”

He said AgriLife Research has been collaborating with the Uvalde County Underground Water Conservation District on a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to study water-use efficiency and other aspects of high-value lettuce types.

“The Uvalde water district is our primary partner in this research and is instrumental in helping us with the direction of this study and in determining the use of the results,” Leskovar said.

For the past few years, the center has been investigating the feasibility of hydroponically growing vegetables in Southwest Texas. Most recently, investigations by Leskovar and Vasile Cerven, an AgriLife Research postdoctoral researcher in vegetable physiology at the Uvalde center, have focused on the growth and evaluation of 12 types of high-value lettuce.

“We chose the nutrient film technique, or NFT, of hydroponics for the research,” Leskovar said. “This technique is very water-use efficient and allowed us to grow the lettuce in a controlled environment—in this case, one of the center’s greenhouses.”

He said this technique uses about 10 percent of the water normally used in an open field and provides sustainable production for the lettuce types selected for the study.

NFT uses a shallow stream of water containing dissolved nutrients for plant growth. The water recirculates past the bare roots of plants in a watertight channel. It allows the root mat or cluster, which develops in the bottom of the channel, to have a moist upper surface exposed to the air.

“The objective of this study was to evaluate water-use efficiency, growth and quality of bibb, loose-leaf and romaine lettuce types over three production cycles in a recirculating hydroponic system,” Leskovar said.

Cerven said the research showed how efficiently lettuce types may be grown under controlled conditions, such as a greenhouse or high-tunnel enclosure.

Bibb lettuce types selected for the research were buttercrunch and bibb. Among the loose-leaf types, Caipira, Ezatrix, Ezfrill, Exfilan, Kremlin Red Leaf, Pearl Gem and Progreen 76 were selected. Among romaine lettuce types, Sunbelt and Chabi were chosen.

