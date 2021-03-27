March 27, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Breaking News
Natural Betaine Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | DuPont, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries, Associated British Foods, Sunwin Group, Nutreco, Solvay.
Ceramic Fibers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | MorganAdvancedMaterials, Unifrax, LuyangEnergy-SavingMaterials, Ibiden, HarbisonwalkerInternational, IsoliteInsulatingProducts.
Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Infections Treatment Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Allergan Plc, BioDiem Ltd, Biolytics Pharma, Debiopharm International SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Vein Finders Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Christie, AccuVein, Translite, ZD Medical, Vivolight, Vuetek, Zhonglin, DOSIS M&M, Rencongzhong, Rectus Energy, Lotusun
Cell Signaling Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories
Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioVision, Vector Laboratories, BioSPX, Agilent, AMRESCO, Beckman Coulter, NEB, Abcam
Chromium Salt Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | SunChemicals, Bayer, BASF, CibaSpecialityChemicals, XinjiangSingHornGroup, Oxkem, HubeiZhenhuaChemical
Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market including top key players Sunlux Energy, Mei, Mitsubishi Polysilicon, CSG Holding, SGL CARBON
Orophryngeal Airway Market R & D including top key players Teleflex, Pennine Healthcare, Intersurgical, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher, Hitec Medical Co. Ltd, BD
Oral Thin Film Drugs Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, ZIM Laboratories Limited

Researchers test effects of LEDs on leaf lettuce

Posted on by creatorsit

In the life cycle of plants, most developmental processes are dependent on light. Significant biological processes such as germination, shade avoidance, circadian rhythms, and flower induction are all affected by light. Recent advancements in the use of LED lighting in plant and vegetable production systems has researchers looking for insights into the effects of these artificial lights on the growth and yield of crops. Scientists from the Department of Horticultural Science at Chungbuk National University published a study in HortScience that sheds some light on the advantages and challenges of LEDs in lettuce cultivation.

The increased use of LEDs in environmentally controlled closed-type plant production systems allows crop production throughout the year, regardless of external weather conditions. According to authors Ki-Ho Son and Myung-Min Oh, LEDs have some advantages over traditional lighting sources in plant cultivation. “LEDs have the advantages of high light-conversion efficiency with low radiant heat output, semipermanence, and small mass,” they noted. “In addition, LEDs are available in a variety of narrow wavebands; hence, it is possible to optimize light quality to improve both crop yield and quality.” They explained that blue and red LEDs are usually used for plant growth because chlorophyll a and b efficiently absorb wavelengths in the blue and red ranges.

The research design used red and green leaf lettuce subjected to six LED lighting treatments. The scientists examined growth characteristics including the fresh and dry weights of shoots and roots, shoot-to-root ratio, total leaf area, and chlorophyll content. Chlorophyll fluorescence, antioxidant capacity, phenolic concentration, and flavonoid concentration were also measured in the study. “The growth characteristic results for the two lettuce cultivars grown under various ratios of blue to red LEDs confirmed that red LED serves as a major light source that improves lettuce growth rate,” the authors said.

The experiments confirmed that both blue and red LEDs have a positive effect on the accumulation of antioxidant phenolic compounds and lettuce growth, respectively. “Red light irradiation in the absence of blue light was effective at stimulating the biomass accumulation of lettuce plants; however, this lighting alone induced abnormal leaf shape and had a negative effect on polyphenolics and antioxidant levels,” the scientists said. They recommended a mixture of blue and red LEDs to enhance lettuce crop quality and yield in closed-type plant production systems.

https://eastprovidenceri.gov/system/files/webform/video-ufc_260-live1.html
https://eastprovidenceri.gov/system/files/webform/video-ufc_260-live2.html
https://www.smithcoffey.com.au/system/files/webform/video-UFC%20260-live2.html
https://www.smithcoffey.com.au/system/files/webform/video-UFC%20260-live2.html
https://ded.mo.gov/system/files/webform/coverletters/video-UFC%20260-live2.html
https://astronomy.yale.edu/system/files/webform/video-ufc_260-live2.html
https://www.optometrycouncil.nsw.gov.au/system/files/webform/video-ufc_260-live2.html
https://en.bio-uv.com/system/files/webform/apply/video-ufc_260-live2.html

https://glendivegazette.com/