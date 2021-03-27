March 27, 2021

Glendive Gazette

Nissan recalls over 188,000 SUVs to fix brakes (Update)

Posted on by creatorsit

Nissan Motor Co. is recalling more than 188,000 Nissan and Infiniti SUVs worldwide to fix faulty brake control software that could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers some Nissan Pathfinders from the 2013 and 2014 model years, as well as the 2013 Infiniti JX35 and its successor model, the 2014 QX60.

Nissan says that during light braking on rough roads, the antilock brake software could cause longer-than-expected stopping distances. The company said no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Nissan will notify owners within 60 days, and dealers will reprogram the antilock brakes free of charge.

The recall includes nearly 152,000 SUVs in the U.S. and roughly 36,000 in China, Canada, Mexico and other countries, the company said.

The Pathfinders were built between April 18, 2012 and Sept. 20 of this year. The JX35s were built from Sept. 15, 2011 to Jan. 16 of this year, while the QX60s were built from Jan. 17 to Sept. 20 of this year.

