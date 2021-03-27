Chrysler recalling 142,000 pickups, SUVs

Chrysler is recalling more than 142,000 pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide because of software glitches that could affect instrument cluster lighting and braking systems.

Around 132,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and 10,800 Ram pickup trucks from the 2014 model year are affected.

Chrysler said the Jeep’s warning lights may randomly illuminate and its instrument cluster may black out. Since the same electronic module controls anti-lock braking and electronic stability control, those systems may also be affected.

The company said it hasn’t had any reports of accidents or injuries due to the problem.

In the pickup trucks, Chrysler quality-control personnel noticed that the backlighting on the instrument panel may work only intermittently.

Chrysler will notify owners next month. Dealers will reprogram the vehicles’ software for free.

