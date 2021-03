Global Edge AI Software Market Report 2020: IBM, Microsoft, Cartesiam, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, etc.

The Global Edge AI Software Market report provides a holistic view of the Edge AI Software market. A comprehensive analysis of key segments, recent trends, major drivers, growth constraints, competitive landscape, and key factors playing a substantial role in the market are detailed in the report. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of the global Edge AI Software market by elaborating the market competitors, their product portfolios, new product launches, and other market dynamics. The research report highlights various trends and opportunities available in the Edge AI Software market which would help boost its growth in the forthcoming years.

Vendor Profiling: Global Edge AI Software Market, 2020-26:

IBM

Microsoft

Cartesiam

Google

TIBCO

Cloudera

Nutanix

Foghorn Systems

SWIM.AI

Anagog

Tact.ai

Bragi

XNOR.AI

Octonion

Veea Inc

Imagimob

Intel

This research report is a study that encompasses the framework of the dynamics of the Edge AI Software market. The report mainly comprises the assessment of consumers or customers journeys, technological developments in the Edge AI Software market, emerging avenues, and provides a strategic framework to enable CXOs, business managers, market capitalists to make well-informed decisions.

Segmentation

The global Edge AI Software market is classified based on product type, application areas, and potential consumers. Based on the target market the Edge AI Software market is divided into ABC1, ABC2, ABC3, and ABC4. Of these, ABC3 is projected to lead the market owing to the increasing number of its consumer base. Besides, in the forecast period, ABC1 is estimated to account for maximum market returns and a high value of shares by volume in the market.Geographically, the global Edge AI Software market is divided into Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, America, Japan, China, Middle East, Africa, and Latin. Of these regions, the American continent dominated the market in 2020 by holding maximum shares in the market. These regions may lead the market in the coming years. Additionally, the countries in APEJ are growing at a rapid rate for the Edge AI Software market.

Analysis by Type:

Software Tools

Platforms

Analysis by Application:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Major economies in certain geographic regions controlling the Edge AI Software market are analyzed. The geographic regions and countries covered in the study include:

• North America: Canada, U.S., and Mexico

• South America: Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica

• Europe: Italy, the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Spain

• APAC: Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, India, and Hong Kong

• Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Our key underpinning is that the report on the global Edge AI Software market offers detailed visualization of the following elements:

• Customer Experience Maps that visually represent complex customer interactions

• Data-driven research based on qualitative and quantitative research, and SWOT analysis

• Actionable insights that meet all the business requirements

• The report offers strategic frameworks to improve the market position of enterprises in the Edge AI Software market.

Additionally, the research study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, hidden opportunities, factors boosting the potential of revenue, and demand-supply, consumption patterns, pricing patterns of the goods and services available in the global Edge AI Software market by region-wise assessment. The report gathers a wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory helpful for CXOs and other market participants.

