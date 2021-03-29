Intelligent PDU Market Size: Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2026

“Intelligent PDU Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Intelligent PDU industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Intelligent PDU Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Intelligent PDU Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Global Intelligent PDU Market Report 2021-2026 contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Intelligent PDU Industry and growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand.

The research covers the current Intelligent PDU market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

ABB

Emerson

Cisco

Eaton

APC

Delta

GE

HPE

Fujitsu

Tripp Lite

Leviton

Server Technology

Cyber Power Systems

Raritan

Geist

CIS Global

Hpxin

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Intelligent PDU Market:

An Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (iPDU) is a networked power distribution unit that increases the efficiencies of data centers with real-time remote power monitoring, environmental monitoring, and data center infrastructure integration. Intelligent rack PDUs deliver technologies which enables a smarter IT infrastructure so you can stay ahead of problems before they occur. They help achieve the ultimate goal of any data center manager, maintaining uptime while reducing cost.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the intelligent PDU market between 2018 and 2023. North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall market as this region is an important hub for colocation centers and the IT industry. The colocation centers in North America have huge facilities, which house enormous data of a number of companies and websites. It is one of the prime locations for datacenters and is home to players of all sizes, from garage start-ups to global colocation players. Major players from the telecom & IT, BFSI, transportation, and energy industries have a presence in this region; these players are the prominent end users of intelligent PDUs. The US and Canada are the chief contributors to the growth of the intelligent PDU market in North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intelligent PDU Market

The global Intelligent PDU market size is projected to reach USD 182.9 million by 2026, from USD 125.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Intelligent PDU volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent PDU market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Intelligent PDU Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By the product type, the Intelligent PDU market is primarily split into:

Metering PDU

Basic PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switch PDU

Others

By the end users/application, Intelligent PDU market report covers the following segments:

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Insurance

Others

The key regions covered in the Intelligent PDU market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

