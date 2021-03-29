Plastisol Market Size Key Players, Regions, Top Countries Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2026

“Plastisol Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Plastisol industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Plastisol Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Plastisol Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

The research covers the current Plastisol market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Polyone

Fujifilm

International Coatings Company (ICC)

Huber Group

U.S. Plastic Coatings

Carlisle Plastics Company

Lancer Group International

Chemionics

Rutland Plastic Technologies

Polyblend

Campbell Plastics

Polysol Polymers

Princeton Keynes Group

Sushee Coatings

Special Coatings (SCL)

Brief Description of Plastisol Market:

Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer; it flows as a liquid and can be poured into a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, the plastic particles dissolve and the mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity that usually cannot be poured anymore. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product results.[1] Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating.

Textile industry is the largest market for plastisols in 2017, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Plastisols find applications in textile products such as industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment, home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, and others. Plastisols are also widely used as textile printings inks in the textile industry.

The global Plastisol market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Plastisol volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastisol market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Plastisol Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By the product type, the Plastisol market is primarily split into:

PVC Resin

Acrylic Resin

By the end users/application, Plastisol market report covers the following segments:

Textile

Construction

Transportation

Metal Finishing

Defense

Others

The key regions covered in the Plastisol market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Plastisol Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Plastisol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastisol

1.2 Plastisol Segment by Type

1.3 Plastisol Segment by Application

1.4 Global Plastisol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Plastisol Industry

1.6 Plastisol Market Trends

2 Global Plastisol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastisol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Plastisol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Plastisol Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastisol Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plastisol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plastisol Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Plastisol Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plastisol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Plastisol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Plastisol Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Plastisol Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Plastisol Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Plastisol Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plastisol Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Plastisol Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plastisol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Plastisol Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Plastisol Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Plastisol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Plastisol Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plastisol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Plastisol Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Plastisol Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastisol Business

7 Plastisol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plastisol Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Plastisol Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Plastisol Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Plastisol Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Plastisol Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Plastisol Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Plastisol Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Plastisol Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

